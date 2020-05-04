Operational Amplifier Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2028 : FMI

Operational Amplifier Market: Market Overview

In today’s growing market for electronic devices, high performance operational amplifiers are in constant demand. Higher bandwidth, lower power, and greater accuracy are a few of the major parameters that are needed for new operational amplifiers. The operational amplifier market is one of the significantly increasing markets because of a rise in the demand for battery-powered products. In addition, the global demand for sensors and transducers will fuel the growth of the operational amplifier market. An increase in use of electronic devices in various industry verticals across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in the demand for operational amplifiers. In addition, the adoption of automation will drive the demand for operational amplifiers across the globe.

An operational amplifier is an integrated circuit that operates as a voltage amplifier. Basically, an operational amplifier is fundamentally a voltage magnifying tool constructed to be used with external electronic components such as capacitors and resistors between the output and input terminals. Moreover, an operational amplifier is known as an instrumentation amplifier. Its greatest use is in instrumentation as a PID/PI controller, and an operational amplifier is the basic component in all the instruments due to its versatile applications.

Operational Amplifier Market: Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Drivers

The major growth drivers of the operational amplifier market include the increasing demand for sensors and transducers, increasing demand for connected devices, and increasing adoption of battery-powered products. In addition, the growth of automation is expected to drive the growth of the global operational amplifier market in the near future. The increasing demand from the electronics and semiconductor industry has led to the growth of the operational amplifier market across the globe.

Challenges

Customers’ demand for lower current consumption can create quite a challenge for the operational amplifier market. Worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of the operational amplifier market.

Trends

In the global operational amplifier market, mergers & acquisitions and new product developments are the key trends which are gaining momentum. In parallel, in order to offer high performance operational amplifiers, top vendors are investing in new technological advancements in operational amplifiers.

Operational Amplifier Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the operational amplifier market on the basis of product type:

Generic

Current Class

Voltage Class

Others

Segmentation of the operational amplifier market on the basis of application:

Active Filters

Oscillators

Voltage Comparators

Others

Competition Landscape

Key Contracts

In August 2016, Maxim Integrated, an American publicly traded company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, acquired Intersil, an American semiconductor manufacturer.

In Jan 2014, Texas Instruments, a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company, introduced the industry’s first 36-V rail-to-rail input and output (RRIO) operational amplifier (op amp) to achieve precision offset voltage and drift without using auto-zero techniques.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global operational amplifier market are Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, API Technologies Corp, Analog Devices, Fairchild Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, KEC (Korea Electronics), Cirrus Logic, and Maxim Integrated, among others.

