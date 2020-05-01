Operating Room Management Market to Hit 11.2% CAGR to 2022 Study by Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management and Performance Management Usage

Geographically, global operating room management market dominated by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), & Rest of the World (RoW).

The global operating room management market is projected to reach USD 3.41 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period (2017-2022). The operating room management market is driven by factors like the emphasis on cost control, efficiency improvement in ORs, redevelopment projects & funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, rising geriatric population, and the increasing demand for OR supply management software.

Operating room management market is segmented by solution, delivery mode, component, end user, and region. Solution segment is further segmented by data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. Data management & communication solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017.

North America dominated market, & this is primarily attributed to increasing hospital expenditure, rising focus on activities to create awareness about operating room management, & large number of operating room procedures in this region. Report analyzes operating room management market & aims at estimating market size and growth potential of this market based on various segments like solution, delivery mode, component, end user, and region.

APAC is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecast period, owing to increasing need to curb healthcare costs, investments & reforms to modernize healthcare system, improving IT infrastructure are driving growth of market in region. Key players in operating room management market are GE Healthcare (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Surgical Information Systems (US), Optum (US), MEDITECH (US), Picis Clinical Solutions (US), Getinge (Sweden), and STERIS (US).

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, web-based solutions, and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period. Advantages such as scalable data storage, scalable computing power, machine-learning capabilities, and its ability to transfer the data at faster speed are driving the market for this delivery mode segment. Target Audience covered in this market report are Operating room software & services providers, Hospitals (public and private), Ambulatory surgery centers, Surgeons, physicians, and operating room staff and Academic medical institutes.

“The operating room supply management solutions are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.” On basis of solutions, market is broadly segmented into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, & solutions (including temperature management solutions, & humidity management solutions).

Operating room supply management solutions segment is expected to register highest CAGR. High growth rate of this segment is primarily attributed to its increasing demand and significant role in efficiently managing operating room expenditure.