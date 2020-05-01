Operating Room Equipment: Higher Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) in the U.S. Bodes Well for North American Market

The rising complexity of procedures and patients has resulted in an upsurge in the monitoring and support systems needed in operating room equipment. Operating room integration is seen as the connection of image and video in the OR to enhance procedure guidance, workflow and peer collaboration. Facilitating operating equipment to interact with each other through technology, operating room (OR) integration leverages the staff to collaborate and coordinate at real time. Moreover, integration has allowed for remote control of multiple pieces of equipment and may reduce traffic near surgical field. Studies have revealed that reduction in traffic tend to dissipate the risk of surgical site infections.

These insights are in accordance with the report titled, “Operating Room Equipment Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” which has been freshly added to Market Research Reports Search Engine’s (MRRSE) exhaustive repository.

Surgical booms or equipment management system (EMS) have been designed to limit or obliterate clutter from different cords which will augment the amount of working space in the operating room. Given booms also offer housing for equipment and facilitates the equipment to be placed aptly to comply with the surgical team needs, surgical booms have grown in popularity.Geographically, North America is anticipated to have heyday where purchasing power parity (PPP) and purchasing power are higher and most of the pertinent companies have their headquarters located in the U.S. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is buoyed by the rising demand for state-of-the-art hybrid operating rooms and ever-improving health care infrastructure and rising adoption of biomedical systems.The intelligence report on the operating room equipment market is backed up by qualitative and quantitative analysis. Besides, the report delineates the dynamics in the market which have overarching influence in the growth of the operating room equipment market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Additionally, the report also delineates segmentation to showcases a comprehensive analysis of the operating room equipment market.

The report also shed light on executive summary and overview section, comprehensively delineating operating room equipment market. Furthermore, the overview section delves into supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, pricing analysis and PESTLE analysis to shed light on on the operating room equipment market.

The report also includes benchmarking to compare the performance of the business processes and products with the best performances of rival companies both inside and outside the industry in search for superior performance.The robust analysis of the competitive landscape of the operating room equipment market relies upon Porters’ Five Force Analysis. As such, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis coherently states the potential strategies of the pertinent players in the operating room equipment market. The business strategies are bolstered by product portfolio, SWOT analysis, company profile, and recent development.The report swears by primary sources and secondary sources which offer an in-depth assessment on operating room equipment market. The report hinges upon primary source, which includes authentic and veracious analysis from pundits, telephonic interview and unbiased assessment from seasoned analyst, and surveys. Meanwhile, the secondary research relies on Factiva, resourceful database, EC filing and trade journals.

