OpenStack Service Market Magnificent Study by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology and Key Players – Red Hat, Canonical, Mirantis, Cisco Systems

OpenStack platform is a cloud computing platform that virtualizes resources from industry-standard hardware, organizes those resources into clouds, and manages them so users can access what they needwhen they need it.

The software platform consists of interrelated components that control diverse, multi-vendor hardware pools of processing, storage, and networking resources throughout a data center.

This report focuses on the global OpenStack Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the OpenStack Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Red Hat

Canonical

Mirantis

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SUSE

IBM

Vmware

Rackspace

Huawei

Dell EMC

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Defense

IT

Telecommunication

Academic & Research

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global OpenStack Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the OpenStack Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

