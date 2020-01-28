Online Video Platform Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2026

The “Online Video Platform Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Online Video Platform Market was valued US$ 730.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2730.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.30% during a forecast period.

Online video platform is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. It is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

Download PDF Sample of Online Video Platform Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/340995

Rising scope for live streaming of videos drives the demand for the online video platform market. Growing popularity of the online video over the traditional video consumption, owing to its several benefits, is estimated to boost the market growth. The convenience to watch what the consumers want as per their schedule is an important factor for the growth of online video viewing.

Availability of open-source and free online video platform is hindering growth of the market. Moreover, increasing popularity of user-generated content websites such as YouTube or social networking site for hosting the videos for free is estimated to restrain the growth of the market.

Video content management segment led the online video platform market. It is software that enables an organization to centralize, manage, and deliver video online. Many organizations already have internal systems and networks that they use for storing other files, which they assume will also work for video content.

North America is the largest market share in global online video platform market owing to their established economy, high internet rate, and huge sale of smart devices. The Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for consumer electronics, and online service companies are continuously expanding their business.

The key players operating in the online video platform market include Brightcove, Kaltura, Ooyala, Comcast Technology Solutions, YouTube, Endavo, MediaCore, Pixability, SpotXchange, VideoBloom, MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions.

Scope of the report for Global Online Video Platform Market

Global Online Video Platform Market by Type

Video Analytics

Video Content Delivery Network

Video Content Management

Mobile Video

Live Streaming

Others

Brief about Online Video Platform Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-online-video-platform-market

Global Online Video Platform Market by Application

Video Sharing

Commercial Video Platform

Media & entertainment

E-learnings

Others

Global Online Video Platform Market by End User

Individual

Content Creator

Brand & Enterprises

Global Online Video Platform Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Online Video Platform Market

Brightcove

Kaltura

Ooyala

Comcast Technology Solutions

YouTube

Endavo

MediaCore

Pixability

SpotXchange

VideoBloom

MediaMelon Inc.

Akamai technologies

Kaltura Inc.

Panopto

Brightcove Inc.

Frame.io, Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

Comcast Technology Solutions

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/340995

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Online Video Platform Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market Volume (Units)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]