Online Travel Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Online Travel Market 2018

Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Travel market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Travel market by product type and applications/end industries.

Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.

The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category.

Asia-Pacific possesses the highest growth potential in the online travel market share, India and China being the most lucrative markets.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Travel.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Expedia

Priceline

TripAdvisor

Ctrip.Com International

Hostelworld

Hotel Urbano

Tourism

CheapOair.Com

Trivago

Thomas Cook

MakeMyTrip

AirGorilla

Hays Travel

Airbnb

Yatra Online

Alibaba

Tuniu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Travel Agencies

Direct Travel Suppliers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Travel Accommodation

Vacation Packages

