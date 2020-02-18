Online to Offline Commerce Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.
Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024, from US$ 119200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online to Offline Commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online to Offline Commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online to Offline Commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Group-Buying Platform
Online Shopping Platform
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Travel & Tourism
Hotel Booking
Ridesharing
Restaurant
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Booking Holdings
Expedia
Uber
Didi Chuxing
Airbnb
Ctrip
Suning.com
Meituan Dianping
58.com
Tuniu Corporation
Fang Holdings Limited
Leju Holding Limited
Alibaba Health
Ping An Good Doctor
Grab Holdings
eHi Auto Services Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online to Offline Commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online to Offline Commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online to Offline Commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online to Offline Commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
