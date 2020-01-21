Online to Offline Commerce Market 2019-2025, by Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, Wal-Mart Stores, Flipkart.com, IKEA

Online to offline commerce is a business model that draws potential customers from online channels to physical store.
In the North America region, entire e-commerce ecosystem is well established. E-Commerce has led the way and established a surrounding ecosystem that is gravitating to include online to offline commerce. With the presence of leading e-commerce players in the U.S., North America represents potential opportunity in online-to- offline e-commerce market.
Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market opportunity for online to offline e-commerce business models during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smartphone and growing internet infrastructure in the countries such as China and India are paving the way for the growth of online to offline commerce market. Significant private venture capitalist investments to the start-ups in this regions has led to increased expenditure on marketing and promotional activities with an aim of acquire customers, which would facilitate customers’ loyalty and in turn customer retention.
In 2018, the global Online to Offline Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online to Offline Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online to Offline Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba Group
Amazon.com
Wal-Mart Stores
Flipkart.com
IKEA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Payment
Face-To-Face Payment
Market segment by Application, split into
E-Tail
Travel & Tourism
Restaurant & Hyper-Local Service
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
