Online Taxi Service Market Is Thriving Worldwide

Latest market research report titled Online Taxi Service Market in India 2015 highlights the overall potential of the radio cab network in India, particularly focusing on online based taxi services. Organized cab service form a minuscule portion of the overall private taxi business in India, estimated to operate about 60,000+ cabs across India, including both private fleet of owned vessels and taxis based on aggregation model. For traditional radio cab companies based on ownership model, online bookings still account for a minuscule share of their business. However, online taxi aggregators, the upcoming model in the organized taxi service space, boast that their way of doing business is much superior to traditional radio taxi operators. The aggregator based online taxi service is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~36% over the next five years till 2019, much higher than the online booking of ownership based model of radio taxi operators. The market is set to expand predominantly owing to rise in disposable income of the masses and a booming urban employment population with a growing corporate sector. They form the major clientele base that prefers the comfort and luxury of an online cab for their daily commuting needs. Such cab services are also sought after by the growing BPO and tourism sector.

High fares and increasing operating costs are the basic challenges that threaten to pull down the business. However, this sector attracts some of the biggest PE and VC investments. A study into consumer usage and preference patterns highlights that flexibility in providing broader range of rates to customers and adoption of different modes of booking and payment should be promoted for profitable business. Innovation and out-of-the-box thinking in business operation and service providing is the success mantra for the Indian Market.

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12- 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly(Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual(2010-11- 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 8-14: Modes of Public Transport – India, Pattern of Public Transport Modal Split in Metros (2011-12), Composition of India’s Vehicle Population – Percentage Share (2011-12), Types of Taxis, Taxis in India – Market Potential, Market Segmentation of Indian Taxi Operators – Percentage Share (2014), Evolution of the Online Cab Service Market, Radio Cab – Functional Framework

Market Overview

Slide 15-18: Radio Taxi Service – Market Overview, Radio Taxi (Radio Cabs + Aggregator Based Model) – Market Size and Growth (2014 – 2019e), Online Taxi Service – Market Overview, Online Taxi Service (Radio Cabs – Ownership Based Model) – Market Size and Growth (2014 – 2019e), Online Taxi Service (Aggregation Based Model) – Market Size and Growth (2014 – 2019e)

Slide 19-23: Business Models, Radio cab hiring procedure, B2B and B2C Models, Operating Models, Revenue Models, Capacity Overview – Major Operators

Government Participation

Slide 25-28: Government Policies – Overall, Terms and Conditions for Radio Taxi Scheme in Delhi – 2006, Radio Cab Scheme – Government of Haryana, Regulations in Andhra Pradesh, Regulations in Jammu & Srinagar

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 30: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 31-38: Drivers

Slide 39-43: Challenges

Trends

Slide 45: Key Trends – Summary

Slide 46-55: Mobile Applications, Cab Advertisement, OOH Advertising Spend – Market Size & Growth (2013 -2018e), Revenue Break-up for Radio Cabs – Percentage Share (2012), Advertising – Tariff (Meru Cabs), Low Financial Mileage, Consolidation amongst Service Providers, Private Equity (PE) Investments and Venture Capital, Exclusive Online Cabs for Women

Competitive Landscape

Slide 57: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 58-61: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 62-111: Major Private Players

Consumer Insights

Slide 113: Consumer Insights – Overview

Slide 114-117: Consumer Insights – Summary, Survey Respondent Demographics, Respondent’s – Gender Split, Respondent’s – Age Split (Years), Survey Respondent Demographics (Economic Indicators), Cab Preference – Overall Sample, Cab Preference – Vehicle Owners, Frequency of Services Used, Service Preference – Company-wise Split, Intercity Travel Preference Split

Slide 118-120: Consumer Insights – Preference Pattern and Budget, Services Used – Purpose-wise Split, Usage Based Strategy – Analysis, Efficiency Based Preference Ranking, Usage Based Strategy – Analysis, Budget Willingness for Individual Income Groups – Pictorial Analysis

Slide 121-123: Consumer Insights – Online Preference Insights, Mode of Booking Preference for Overall Sample, Online Booking – Age Profiling (Mobile App + Websites), Online Booking – Gender Profiling, Payment Preference vs. Mode of Booking and its Insights

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 125-128: Innovation and Out-of-the-Box Thinking in Business Operation and Service Providing, Case Study 1# Taxi For Sure Launching Nano Services in Bangalore, Case Study 2# Online Auto-Rickshaw Services, Expansion and Technological Add-ons

