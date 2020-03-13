Online Takeaway Food Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Online Takeaway Food Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.

Takeaway food order is the process of ordering food from restaurants through various channels such as telephone, webpage, aggregators, apps, etc. Food delivery has been overwhelmingly offline phenomenon in the past. However, the market is rapidly transitioning to online/mobile channel providing slew of opportunities for businesses. Online takeaway food delivery market operates through online and mobile platform for food takeaway. There are mainly two types of online platforms which allows consumers to place takeaway food orders. The first type is aggregators and the second is new delivery online platforms. Both of these allow consumers to place order from a variety of restaurants while comparing menu, scan and post reviews.

Online takeaway food market has gained significant popularity over the years. Growth of the industry is primarily driven by rise in demand from emerging markets, higher adoption of e-commerce, increasing urbanization and favourable lifestyle changes. Some of the growth inhibitors of the market includes stringent regulatory compliance and seasonality of the business.

The report Global Online Takeaway Food Market Outlook 2022 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global online takeaway food delivery market with focus on major regional markets such as the US, the UK, France and Brazil. The US is the worlds largest online takeaway food market. It is followed by the UK at second position. Future forecasts of the market overall and across various regions till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

