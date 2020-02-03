Online Shopping (B2C) Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Online Shopping

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
B2C (business to customer). B of B2C is Business, which means enterprise, 2 is the homophone of to, C is Customer, which means consumer, so B2C is the e-commerce mode of enterprise to consumer.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=947666
B2C is enterprises provide consumers with a new shopping environment through the Internet — online store, where consumers pay online via shopping through the Internet. Because this mode saves time and space for customers and enterprises, and greatly improves transaction efficiency, especially for busy office workers, this mode can save them valuable time.
In 2018, the global Online Shopping (B2C) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Shopping (B2C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Shopping (B2C) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Walmart
Rakuten
Amazon
Alibaba
Ebay
JD
Flipkart
Lazada
OLX
Request Methodology @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=947666
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2C Retailers
Classifieds
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Beauty and Personal Care
Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics
Clothing and Footwear
Home DeCor
Industrial and Science
Sports and Leisure
Travel and Tourism
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/947666/global-online-shopping-b2c-market
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Shopping (B2C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Shopping (B2C) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Shopping (B2C) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 B2C Retailers
1.4.3 Classifieds
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Beauty and Personal Care
1.5.4 Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics
1.5.5 Clothing and Footwear
1.5.6 Home DeCor
1.5.7 Industrial and Science
1.5.8 Sports and Leisure
1.5.9 Travel and Tourism
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size
2.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Shopping (B2C) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Shopping (B2C) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Walmart
12.1.1 Walmart Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.1.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Walmart Recent Development
12.2 Rakuten
12.2.1 Rakuten Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.2.4 Rakuten Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Rakuten Recent Development
12.3 Amazon
12.3.1 Amazon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.4 Alibaba
12.4.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.5 Ebay
12.5.1 Ebay Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.5.4 Ebay Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ebay Recent Development
12.6 JD
12.6.1 JD Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.6.4 JD Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 JD Recent Development
12.7 Flipkart
12.7.1 Flipkart Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.7.4 Flipkart Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Flipkart Recent Development
12.8 Lazada
12.8.1 Lazada Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.8.4 Lazada Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lazada Recent Development
12.9 OLX
12.9.1 OLX Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction
12.9.4 OLX Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 OLX Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com