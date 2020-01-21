Online Retailing in South Korea Market 2018 Analysis by S.I Village, 11th Street, Emart mall, Amazon, CJ Mall, Lotte Department Store, YES24, GS Shop, GS I uper, Interpark, CJ O Shopping, Hanssem Kitchen, Dell, Homeplus Hypermarket

“Online Retailing in South Korea, Summary & Forecasts to 2022”, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in South Korea. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories).

Online sales in South Korea is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2017 and 2022. M-commerce retailing in the country has gained popularity over the past five years and considerably increased its share in the country’s overall online retail sales.

Scope

– South Korean online retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2017-2022

– Online retail sales are forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.4% during 2017-2022

– Popularity of cross-border shopping increases

– Online as a share of total retail spending is forecast to increase by 5.5 percentage points

– Electricals remains the sector with the highest online penetration

– Clothing & footwear is the largest sector

– The top 20 online retailers commanded a market share of 18.7% in 2017

– S.I Village is the market leader in the South Korean online landscape.

Reasons to buy

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in South Korean online retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behavior trends from the start of your supply chain

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the online retail market

– Investigate current and forecast online trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial online trends influencing consumer behavior

– Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories online from 2012, with forecasts until 2022.

Companies Mentioned:

S.I Village

11th Street

Emart mall

Amazon

CJ Mall

Lotte Department Store

YES24

GS Shop

GS I uper

Interpark

CJ O Shopping

Hanssem Kitchen

Dell

Homeplus Hypermarket

Hanssem Interior

Electro Land

Hi Living

UNIQLO

Enex

Himart

Table of Contents

Drivers and inhibitors

Key trends

Market context

Online retail in the country

Clothing & accessories

Food & grocery

Electricals

Health & beauty

Home

Others

Definitions and Methodology

