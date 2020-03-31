Online Retail Market Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Discussed in Detailed Reports till 2025

Online retail is a steadily growing retail channel where consumers are able to purchase goods on online marketplaces. Growth of online retail has been triggered by certain services offered by online retailers such as product delivery, wide range of products, multiple payment options and discounts to loyal customers. These factors coupled with rapid growth of the retail industry in emerging economies has boosted the online retail market.

Market Dynamics

Online retail has gained increased acceptance over conventional retail channels in recent years. The online retail market has exhibited high growth in both developing and developed markets. A rise in internet penetration coupled with innovative marketing strategies has led to a shift of consumer preference towards online retailing. Also, the presence of young demographic profile in developing countries has bolstered market growth in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the online retail market. Aggressive expansion by both local and international players has piqued consumer interest in purchasing online. Discounts, ancillary services and logistical services are among the strategies being adopted by market players to attract customers. Investments are being made by players across the supply chain to boost profitability. For example, Flipkart in March 2018 announced plans to set up a 100 acre logistics park in Bengaluru.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the online retail market, market size (US$ Mn), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017 – 2025)

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, pipeline products, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global online retail market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global online retail market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product developers, distributors, healthcare companies, research institutes, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would greatly benefit in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the online retail market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Online retail Market, By Product Type: Fashion Media & Entertainment Beauty & Personal Care Furniture Food & Beverages Sports & Recreation Electronics Toys Others



