Online Retail Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Online Retail Market in China 2014 captures the current scenario of the online retail market in China. Currently the market is fast evolving and is expected to mature further in the ensuing years. Factors such as large presence of internet users coupled with a continued increase in purchasing power of the Chinese population is primarily pushing the market.

Internet has been employed as a source of information, entertainment, communication and business, which has led to the success of the online retail market. While the population of internet users is on the rise, the population holding credit/debit cards is also rising impressively. Better online security services are encouraging people to pay for goods and services over the internet. Moreover online shopping is not limited by store timings or traffic problems facing the consumer en route to a traditional store. Chinese government has also removed various legal restrictions and has formulated new policies to attract foreign investment in its online retail sector.

However, the industry also has to contend with several bottlenecks. Deluge of fake products sold online is hampering the growth of e-retail market. Despite significant developments in this market, consumers are still wary of buying goods online. Chinese consumers fear the use of credit cards for online transaction owing to the growing frauds. Psychological barrier coupled with increasing frauds also restricts the market growth. Currently Shopping through mobile device has quickly gained acceptance among Chinese digital consumers. Group buying, developing internal logistic system and use of social media are some other major trends observed so far in the market.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Jumei International Holding Ltd.

2. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.,

3. E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.

4. Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

5. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

6. JD.com, Inc.

7. Amazon.com, Inc.

8. eBay Inc.

Private Companies

1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

2. VANCL Ltd.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: Current Account Balance (2010 – 2015e), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Jan 2014 – May 2014)

Slide 3: Lending Rate: Annual (2010 – 2013), Trade Balance: Annual (2009 – 2012), FDI: Net Inflow (2009-2012)

Slide 4: GDP at Current Prices: Annually(2010 – 2015e), Inflation, Average Consumer Prices (2010 – 2015e)

Market Overview

Slide 5: Online Retailing – Market Overview, Major Online Chinese Retailers, E-Retail’s Share of Total Retail Sales (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, H12014), Online Retail Share – Player Share (2013)

Slide 6: Online Retailing – Market Overview, Online Retail Sales – Growth (2013 – 2018e)

Slide 7: Online Retailing – Market Overview, Online Shopping Penetration – China (2012, 2013, 2014e, 2015e, 2016e), Online Shoppers – Growth Trend (2008-13), Mobile Online Shoppers (2012, 2013)

Drivers and Challenges

Slide 8: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 9-15: Drivers

Slide 16-18: Challenges

Government Initiatives

Slide 19-20: Regulations : Foreign Investment

Trends

Slide 21: Trends – Summary

Slide 22-24: Major Trends in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Slide 25: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 26-30: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2013)

Slide 31-64: Major Public Players

Slide 65-71: Major Private Players

Mergers and Acquisitions

Slide 72-77: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)/Private Placement – Major Players (2014)

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 78-79: Strategic Recommendations

……..

