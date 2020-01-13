Online Recruitment Market Growth Trends and Drivers Analysis 2019-2025

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3795259-global-online-recruitment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40300 million by 2024, from US$ 27300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online Recruitment Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Recruitment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Recruitment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Permanent Online Recruitment

2.2.2 Part Time Online Recruitment

2.3 Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Recruitment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Secretarial/Clerical

2.4.2 Accounting/Financia

2.4.3 Computing

2.4.4 Technical/Engineering

2.4.5 Professional/Managerial

2.4.6 Nursing/Medical/Care

2.4.7 Hotel/Catering

2.4.8 Sales/Marketing

2.4.9 Other Industrial/Blue Collar

2.5 Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Recruitment by Players

3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Recruitment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Recruit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.1.3 Recruit Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Recruit News

11.2 LinkedIn

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.2.3 LinkedIn Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LinkedIn News

11.3 CareerBuilder

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.3.3 CareerBuilder Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CareerBuilder News

11.4 Monster

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.4.3 Monster Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Monster News

11.5 SEEK

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.5.3 SEEK Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SEEK News

11.6 Zhilian

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.6.3 Zhilian Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Zhilian News

11.7 51job

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.7.3 51job Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 51job News

11.8 Naukri

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.8.3 Naukri Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Naukri News

11.9 StepStone

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3795259-global-online-recruitment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)