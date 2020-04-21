Online Pet Food and Supplies Market: US Industry Size, Growth, Trends And 2022 Forecast Report

MarketReportsOnline.com has broadcast the addition of the Market Research Report on US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market from its Food and Beverages Category.

The report “The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market” provides analysis of the US online pet food and supplies market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation.

#Company Coverage: Amazon.Com, Inc., PetSmart, Walmart Inc., Petco Animal Inc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US online pet food and supplies market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Pet food and supplies refers to the plant and animal material especially for consumption by pets. Wheat, cereals, seeds are examples of pet foods to name a few. On the other hand pet supplies include medications, food and water bowls and grooming products.

Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart Inc., PetSmart and PetCo Animal Supplies Inc. are some of the key players operating in the US online pet food and supplies market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

It is important to note the demand for pet food and supplies has been witnessing significant acceleration post the advent of online channels backed by the constant customer requirement for convenient shopping.

The online pet food and supplies market can be segmented into pet foods and supplies. Pet foods products are divided on the basis of pets, product type, ingredients and price. Pet supplies on the other hand have been further classified into hygiene care supplies, medications and accessories.

The US online pet food and supplies market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as surging pet ownership in the US, rising disposable income and continuously increasing urbanization. However, the market also faces some challenges such as tough completion from the offline pet food and supply players and vulnerability to changing consumer preferences.

Rising spending on pet food and supplies, increasing internet penetration across devices, vendors ensuring convenient availability through online channels and millennials evolving of millennial as lucrative customer segment for pet foods are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

