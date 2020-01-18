Online Payment Gateway Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024 | PayPal, GMO, Wirecard, Amazon Payments

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Online Payment Gateway Market, this report presents a comprehensive overview, market Size, Status, shares and growth opportunities of Online Payment Gateway market by product type, application, key companies (PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney, Realex, BlueSnap) and key regions.

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for a various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Online payment gateway enables the transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate a safe and secure transaction.

An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.

China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Payment Gateway market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4020 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Payment Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Online Payment Gateway value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney, Realex, BlueSnap

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Payment Gateway market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Payment Gateway market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Payment Gateway players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Payment Gateway with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Payment Gateway submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

