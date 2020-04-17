Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user | Cleanly delivery.com DRYV Laundrapp ZIPJET

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Online On-demand Laundry Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
Online laundry services offer services such as dry cleaning, washing, folding and ironing of clothes depending on the clothes. The use of an online platform such as mobile applications for laundry services as per customers demand is known as online on-demand laundry services.
Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/980267/global-online-on-demand-laundry-service-market
Online on-demand laundry service market encompasses players that offer convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace that predominantly comprises of apps and web portals. Consumers can easily avail laundry or dry-cleaning services by accessing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry service facilitates doorstep pickup and delivery of clothes by hiring delivery professionals and partnering with the local laundry firms.
This report focuses on the global Online On-demand Laundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online On-demand Laundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cleanly
delivery.com
DRYV
Laundrapp
ZIPJET
Rinse
FlyCleaners
Wassup-On-Demand
Tide Spin
Mulberrys Garment Care
ihateironing
PML Solutions
Edaixi
laundrywala
WASHMEN
Laundryheap
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/980267/global-online-on-demand-laundry-service-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laundry
Dry clean
Duvet clean
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential users
Commercial users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online On-demand Laundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online On-demand Laundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online On-demand Laundry Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com