Online Marketing Market Is Booming Worldwide

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Online Marketing Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, and challenges
Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2315084
Latest market research report titled Online Marketing in India 2014 describes the dynamics of online marketing in this country. There are various channels of online marketing. Social media has grown as a platform; with currently over 100 mn users across different media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Marketers find it much more cost-effective to invest in search engine optimization and targeted email marketing campaigns, and also being able to track the return on investment (ROI). Mobile Internet now provides access to an abundance of circumstantially appropriate advertisements available on the World Wide Web. So, mobile marketing is on the rise as well.
Online marketing activities have been boosted by the significant Internet user base in India that continues to expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities. As of 2013, there are 165 million Internet users in India, which is approximately one-fifth of the country’s population. And if online advertisers can pay heed to the demand for more usage of different vernacular languages in websites, the market will be set to grow further. Although it is a market where the buyer exerts significant bargaining power, as there are multiple players offering solutions at competitive prices, yet it has low entry barriers for new players due to very limited government control and less initial sunk costs to operate. Thus, online marketing in India is poised for dynamic growth in the years to come.
Table of Content
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly, Inflation Rate: Monthly
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly, Exchange Rate: Half Yearly
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual, Trade Balance: Annual, FDI: Annual
Introduction
Slide 5-12: Online Marketing – Introduction, Online Marketing Mix, Online Marketing – Where It Pitches, Online Marketing – Reasons to Pitch It
Market Overview
Slide 13-17: Online Marketing – Global Overview, Online Marketing – India Overview
Online Marketing Types
Slide 18-20: Social Media Marketing
Slide 21-22: Search Engine Marketing
Slide 23-25: Online Public Relations
Slide 26-27: Directories and Listings
Slide 28: Email Marketing
Slide 29-30: Online Advertising
Online Marketing Tools
Slide 31-33: Social Media Marketing Tools
Slide 34-35: Search Engine Marketing Tools
Slide 36-37: Online Public Relations Tools
Slide 38-39: Directories & Listings Marketing Tools
Slide 40-41: Email Marketing Tools
Slide 42-43: Online Advertising Tools
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 44: Drivers & Challenges – Summary
Slide 45-50: Drivers
Slide 51-53: Challenges
Trends
Slide 54: Trends – Summary
Slide 55-61: Major Trends in the Market
Competitive Landscape
Slide 62: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 63-66: Competitive Benchmarking
Slide 67-111: Major Private Players
Strategic Insights
Slide 112-115: Recommendations
Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2315084
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]