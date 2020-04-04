Online Luxury Retailing Market Key Trends, Future Scope & Growth, Retailer Strategies, Size, Snapshot & Online Demand

An Overview of Online Luxury Retailing: Trends, retailer strategies, and key retailers.

Summary of Research Study:

“An Overview of Online Luxury Retailing”, report published by GlobalData provides analysis of current and forecast market data for luxury goods retail sales through online channel in different product categories globally.

Global online luxury sales reached US$23.3 billion in 2016, an increase of 8.9% over the previous year. Americas region dominated the sales, having accounted for 39.9% of overall online luxury sales in 2016. High internet penetration, presence of affluent customers and strategies adopted by luxury players to boost online sales are the major factors driving the sales of luxury products through the online channel. Europe, with sales of US$8.6 billion was the second largest region in terms of value in 2016, having registered a healthy growth of 9.7% over 2015. Adoption of the online channel for luxury sales is gaining traction in Asia Pacific while sales through the channel are still in a nascent phase in Middle East & Africa.

Scope of Research Report:

Current market sizes and forecasts to 2022 by region, by online channel and 12 categories, including Clothing, Consumer Electronics, Drinks, Footwear, Homewares, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Personal Care, Communication Equipment, Stationery, Tobacco, and Others .

Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors

Luxury goods retail sales through online channel and fastest-growing markets for Luxury goods channel

Luxury goods retail sales through online channel and fastest-growing markets for Luxury goods channel Category level online retail sales and forecast growth rates

Competitive landscape covering market share of major Luxury goods operators and their Luxury goods sales online and trading update analysis, recent key events.

Reasons to Buy:

Reliable online Luxury goods retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk

Explore an in-depth analysis of online Luxury goods retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans

Learn from online Luxury goods retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach depending on the Luxury goods retail landscape

Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major online Luxury goods retailers globally, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

Companies Mentioned:

Alibaba

JD.com

Mytheresa.com

Farfetch

Moda Operandi

Yoox Net-A-Porter

24 Sèvres

Hermés

Burberry

Gucci

