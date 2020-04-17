Online Language Training Market Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions 2019-2025 | Berlitz Languages Linguatronics Pearson ELT Sanako SANS Dexway

Online language learning is the process of acquiring proficiency in different languages by using the digital medium. Online language learning enables learners to acquire language skills with the assistance of software tools, games, interactive learning methods, entertainment learning, and apps.

Language learning during the past couple of years has gained momentum. Among numerous languages spoken worldwide, English has emerged as the most preferred language to learn, after the Chinese Mandarin. With the advent of the internet, ICT tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats.

This report focuses on the global Online Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Berlitz Languages

Linguatronics

Pearson ELT

Sanako

SANS

Dexway

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Live Lingua

Macmillan Education

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Arabic

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual learners

Institutional learners

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Language Training are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

