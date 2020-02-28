Online Language Learning Market 2019 Key Companies Profile, Market Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply And Demand Analysis By 2024

Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.

China is the largest countries of online language learning in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Language Learning market will register a 17.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18300 million by 2024, from US$ 8140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Language Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Language Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

English

Chinese (Mandarin)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Individual Learner

Institutional Learners

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Berlitz Languages

Vipkid

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

51talk

Inlingua International

Rosetta Stone

EF Education First

New Oriental

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Babbel

Busuu

Eleutian Technology

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Language Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Online Language Learning Market by Players

4 Online Language Learning by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Language Learning Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

….Continued

