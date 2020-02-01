Online Grocery Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Summary

Description

Netscribes latest market research report titled Online Grocery Market in India 2017 states that though the online grocery market in India is in its nascent stage, but it has gained a lot of traction over the past few years with the emergence of a host of first-generation start-ups and already established traditional grocery chains expanding to digital platforms. With the increasing internet usage amongst Indians, the convenience of availing daily discounts, availability of branded and organic products at a click, the demand for online grocery is rapidly increasing. It has been forecasted that urbanization trends will create 13 additional megacities in India by 2025. The future growth of online grocery industry is expected to be led by operations in small and smart cities emerging in the country. Also, availability of various payment methods and easy credit systems, along with free delivery above certain bill value, are boosting the growth.

Customer loyalty is a major challenge in the online grocery business. People keep on shifting from one application to another to see who is offering more discounts which happen mainly because most of the companies are in their initial stage and the customers are also in the trial period. Though online grocery is gaining popularity in the market, a threat from situations like lack of touch-and-feel factor, delivery waiting time and security issues related to online payment still exists. Lack of internet usage education among elderly people and the rural population are also posing as threats to the industry. The major player in the Indian online grocery market is BigBasket, holding a considerable portion of the market share along with Grofers, and AaramShop among others.

Coverage:

Overview of the online grocery market in India and forecasted market size data in terms of value over 2015 to 2020e

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Key recent developments associated with e-grocery Retailers market in India

Get a broad understanding of the e-grocery Retailers market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

Detailed description of the business operation models of the industry

Be informed regarding the key developments in the field of online grocery market

Understand major competitors’ business, market dynamics and respond accordingly

COMPANIES COVERED:

Private Companies

1. AaramShop Pvt. Ltd.

2. Reliance Retail Ltd.

3. Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

4. Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

5. SoCoMo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6. ZN Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Socioeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: Total Population (2010-2011 – 2019-2020), Population Density (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 3: Sex Ratio (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Population by Age Group (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Urbanization Trend (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 4: Total Fertility Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Infant Mortality Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Births (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Death (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

Slide 5: Total Literacy Rate (2001, 2011), Rural Literacy (2001, 2011), Urban Literacy (2001, 2011)

Slide 6: GDP at Market Prices (2010-2014), FDI (2010-2014), Inflation Rate (2010-2014), Unemployment Rate (2010-2014)

Slide 7: Access to Safe Drinking Water (2001, 2011), Exchange Rate (2010-2015)

Market Overview

Slide 8: Market Definition and Structure

Slide 9: Online Grocery Market in India – Market Overview, Size and Growth (Value-Wise; 2015 – 2020e)

Slide 10: Status of the Startups Working in Online Grocery Market

Slide 11-12: Business Models (Inventory Based, Hyperlocal, Mixed Model)

Market Opportunity

Slide 13: Key Market Opportunities

Market Influencers

Slide 14: Market Drivers

Slide 15-16: Market Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Slide 17: List of Major Players

Slide 18-23: Profiles of Major Players

Recent Developments

Slide 24-26: Key Recent Developments

Appendix

Slide 27: Research Methodology

List of tables

Socioeconomic Indicators

1. Total Population and Population Density (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

2. Sex Ratio (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020)

3. Population by Age Group (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020)

4. Urbanization Trend (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

5. Total Fertility Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

6. Infant Mortality Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

7. Total number of Births (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

8. Total number of Death (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

