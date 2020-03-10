Online Food Delivery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Foodpanda, Swiggy, Scootsy, Zomato

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Online Food Delivery Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2018 to 2020”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2020. Online Food Delivery Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Foodpanda, Swiggy, Scootsy, and Zomato, etc.

The online food delivery market in India is expected to grow by 34-36% over 2015 to 2020, according to Netscribes research. Download this industry report to understand the customer segments, market trends, and investments in the online food delivery market.

Online Food Delivery Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Changing demographics, rising income, consumption levels, favorable lifestyle changes, the convenience of ordering, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by food startups are some of the factors currently driving growth in the online food delivery industry.

Online Food Delivery Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Customers expect low prices, quick delivery times and cost-saving options such as discounts and cashbacks. Despite the visible popularity of online food ordering, market penetration at the time of publishing is only around 0.7%. Some of the key players in this online food delivery market include Foodpanda, Swiggy, Scootsy, and Zomato.

Food delivery businesses are further constrained by a number of factors such as limited delivery times, unpredictable demand patterns, and highly-concentrated peaks in ordering during meal-times, inability to influence external circumstances such as traffic, weather, and changing demands on a daily basis and kitchen operations are the key challenges faced by this industry. Owing to fierce competition and vast market, the online food delivery space needs continuous innovation to improve customer convenience, satisfaction, and retention.

