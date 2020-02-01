Online Food Delivery Market explored in latest research

Summary

The online food delivery market in India is expected to grow by 34-36% over 2015 to 2020, according to Netscribes research. Download this industry report to understand the customer segments, market trends, and investments in the online food delivery market.

Online Food Delivery Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Changing demographics, rising income, consumption levels, favorable lifestyle changes, the convenience of ordering, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by food startups are some of the factors currently driving growth in the online food delivery industry.

Online Food Delivery Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Customers expect low prices, quick delivery times and cost-saving options such as discounts and cashbacks. Despite the visible popularity of online food ordering, market penetration at the time of publishing is only around 0.7%. Some of the key players in this online food delivery market include Foodpanda, Swiggy, Scootsy, and Zomato.

Food delivery businesses are further constrained by a number of factors such as limited delivery times, unpredictable demand patterns, and highly-concentrated peaks in ordering during meal-times, inability to influence external circumstances such as traffic, weather, and changing demands on a daily basis and kitchen operations are the key challenges faced by this industry. Owing to fierce competition and vast market, the online food delivery space needs continuous innovation to improve customer convenience, satisfaction, and retention.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the online food delivery sector in India and forecasted online food delivery market size over 2014 to 2020e

Market Structure

Investment in Indian Online Food Delivery Sector

Market Segmentation

Cuisine-Wise Segmentation

Food Ordering Method Wise Segmentation

Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of the Industry

Competitive Landscape

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

2. Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

3. Pisces Eservices Pvt. Ltd.

4. Faaso’s Food Services Pvt. Ltd.

5. Foodvista India Pvt. Ltd.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Socioeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: Total Population (2010-2011 – 2019-2020), Population Density (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 3: Sex Ratio (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Population by Age Group (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Urbanization Trend (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 4: Total Fertility Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Infant Mortality Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Births (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Death (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

Slide 5: Total Literacy Rate (2001, 2011), Rural Literacy (2001, 2011), Urban Literacy (2001, 2011)

Slide 6: GDP at Market Prices (2010-2014), FDI (2010-2014), Inflation Rate (2010-2014), Unemployment Rate (2010-2014)

Slide 7: Access to Safe Drinking Water (2001, 2011), Exchange Rate (2010-2015)

Market Overview

Slide 8: Market Definition and Structure

Slide 9: Market size & growth forecast (Value-Wise; FY 2014 – FY 2020e) and Current Market Scenario

Slide 10: Investment in Indian Online Food Delivery Sector

Slide 11: Market Segmentation

Slide 12: Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Influencers

Slide 13: Market Drivers

Slide 14-15: Market Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Slide 16: List of Major Players

Slide 17-22: Profiles of Major Players

Recent Developments

Slide 23-24: Key Recent Developments

Appendix

Slide 25: Research Methodology

