Online Education Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

Indian online education market

Online education or e-learning refers to a learning system based primarily on formalized teaching with the help of electronic resources such as computers and internet services. Improvement in internet connectivity and digitization are facilitating the growth of the online education market in India. This type of education is delivered in various ways, which include online courses, massive open online courses (MOOCs), hybrid or blended courses and certification courses among others.

Corporate tie-ups help in the co-creation of industry certified content, which has helped to increase the acceptance of online education among the target user base. Currently, students and professionals (especially IT) are the chief patrons taking up various online education courses. Improved internet connectivity and digital payment options, coupled with the introduction of new learning methodologies such as blended learning and flipped learning is driving the growth of the online education market in India.

Market segmentation

The online education market in India is segmented by category into primary and secondary supplemental education, test preparation, reskilling and online certifications, higher education, and language and casual learning. Test preparation market is expected to be the largest growing segment due to the increase in the number of students opting for competitive exams such as engineering medical exams, and also due to rise in the number of exams for working professionals such as bank probationary officer (PO), union public service commission (UPSC), common admission test (CAT) and graduate management admission test (GMAT) among others. It is segmented by type into vocational education, learning management system (LMS) and virtual schools.

Key growth factors

o Lower infrastructure cost coupled with larger student base leverages economies of scale and lower cost. Online skill enhancement courses are far cheaper than offline alternatives, due to the availability of several free courses. (MOOCs) provide free online courses to different universities, such as Harvard University, Berkeley University of California, Boston University and so on, on key subjects such as computer science, data science, business and management, which are available for anyone to enrol themselves

o Increase in disposable income is egging the young population to enhance their skills for higher growth. The young population with high aspirations but lower income is a good target market for online education. Further, the acceptability of online channels is also higher in the younger demographic

Threats and key players

o Familiarity with offline education system poses a major barrier for online education. Online education is still considered a second class citizen in the education system, and thus, its recognition is limited to institutions of service. Limited availability of internet in remote locations act as a barrier to growth

o The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, Think & Learn Private Limited, Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning, Tamil Virtual Academy, Medvarsity Online Limited, Vedantu Innovations Private Limited, AEON Learning Private Limited, are some of the major players operating in the online education market in India

Companies Mentioned:

1. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani

2. Think & Learn Private Limited

3. Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning

4. Tamil Virtual Academy

5. Medvarsity Online Limited

6. Vedantu Innovations Private Limited

7. AEON Learning Private Limited

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the online education market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the online education market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the online education market and its segments, by category (primary and secondary supplemental education, test preparation, reskilling and online certifications, higher education and language and casual learning) and by type (vocational education, learning management system, virtual schools)

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

6. Key recent developments associated with the online education market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the online education market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the online education market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

