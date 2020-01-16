Online Banking Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Online Banking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Online Banking Market 2018

Digital banking includes all kinds of online/internet transactions done for various purposes.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.

These online banks easily manage large customer databases with fewer space and employee requirement. Online banking saves much more time and energy compared with the traditional banks.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Banking.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3402802-global-online-banking-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ACI

Microsoft

Fiserv

Tata Consultancy Services

Cor Financial Solutions

Oracle

Temenos

Rockall Technologies

EdgeVerve Systems

Capital Banking

CGI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Payments

Processing Services

Customer and Channel Management

Risk Management

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3402802-global-online-banking-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Online Banking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Banking

1.2 Classification of Online Banking by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Banking Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online Banking Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Retail Banking

1.2.4 Corporate Banking

1.2.5 Investment Banking

1.3 Global Online Banking Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Banking Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Payments

1.3.3 Processing Services

1.3.4 Customer and Channel Management

1.3.5 Risk Management

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Online Banking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Banking Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Banking (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ACI

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ACI Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Fiserv

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fiserv Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Tata Consultancy Services

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tata Consultancy Services Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cor Financial Solutions

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cor Financial Solutions Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Oracle

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Oracle Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Temenos

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Online Banking Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Temenos Online Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com