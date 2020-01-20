Online and Offline Classifieds Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Online and Offline Classifieds Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2314948

Favorable demographics and the rapid growth in the business services sector are predominantly paving a lucrative way for both online and offline classifieds market in India. The presence of a sizeable online advertising market and the rapid growth of print media further propel the market. Evolution of the market has resulted in the emergence of a matured business and revenue model which are currently adopted by the players operating in the market so as to establish a better foothold. With the evolution of technology and enhancement in the portable devices segment, the market is expected to gain a significant momentum in the ensuing years.

The report begins with an introduction section, defining the concept, segmentation and types of classifieds in the market. The section will clarify the various categories of classifieds and provide the readers with a clear understanding of the overall market in brief.

Market overview of the report talks about the Indian market as a whole and highlights important factors driving the market, initiatives taken by players and elaborates on the market size and forecasted growth figures in a graphical manner. It further gives a split of the market with respect to the online as well as offline classifieds for the years 2011 and 2016 respectively. Primarily, the market is boosted by the favorable demographics and growth in the services sector. Elaborating further, the report talks about online as well as offline classifieds separately in detail, wherein it provides information pertaining to their respective market size and growth figures.

Business model section in the report provides a set of illustrations for both online and offline classifieds, wherein it encompasses all the stakeholders in the market and highlights their role in the entire ecosystem. Likewise, the revenue model section elaborates the model followed by both online and offline players, wherein it lists down the major sources for revenue as well as the structure of revenue generation.

Drivers and challenges section in the report provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth in the market. The section has been strategically designed to provide separate drivers for online as well as offline classifieds market. An analysis of the drivers and challenges brings forth the key drivers fueling growth in the market including increasing internet penetration, cost effective advertisements, growth in online advertising, favorable demographics, growth in services sector, growth in print media, high vernacular presence and growing circulation and customer base. While the challenges identified comprises of language barrier, online payment mechanisms, low scope for advertisements and low visibility & coverage.

Trends section in the report has been derived after a thorough analysis of the market, wherein the section lists down the prominent strategies adopted by key players operating in the market. Some of the trends identified includes emergence of mobile classifieds, value added services, emergence of local classifieds and new ventures in online space.

Online and Offline classified players have been profiled in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players. Moving along, the report features a separate section wherein it enlists the recent traffic statistics of online players. The section has been designed especially to enlighten readers on information pertaining to the Global and Indian rank of the website, traffic reach, unique page views, average load time of the website, time spent by users, age group and gender of users.

PE Investment lists down the various transactional activities to have happened in the market. The section is immediately followed by the recent developments section which further lists down the major activities including product launches, mergers and business plans to name a few.

The section strategic recommendations contain an analysis of the growth strategies of the online and offline classifieds market in India. Driving awareness levels and leveraging on the mobile technology will prove to be beneficial for the players operating in the market.

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2314948

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]