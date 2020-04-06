Online Analytical Processing Market Top Key Players are BM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation

Online analytical processing (OLAP) is a technology for multidimensional analysis of business data. OLAP tools perform complex calculations, data discovery, trend analysis, and data modeling. It is the foundation for business applications such as analysis, planning, financial reporting, simulation models, business performance management, budgeting, forecasting, and knowledge discovery. OLAP enables ad hoc analysis of data in multiple dimensions, thereby providing insight for making better business decisions. OLAP systems are categorized into relational OLAP (ROLAP), multidimensional OLAP (MOLAP), and hybrid OLAP (HOLAP). OLAP software combines the benefits of relational tables and multidimensional business data modeling in real-time. It maintains a constant connection with back-end systems and delivers real-time reports/analytics in excel and other tools such as dashboards and query tools.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-analytical-processing-market.html

Hence, in-memory OLAP is the latest technology trend in online analytical processing market. In-memory OLAP technology helps improve overall performance and analysis and as it operates within the memory, the time required for analysis is reduced significantly. The online analytical processing market is dominated by a few established players. These players acquire small players entering the online analytical processing market. In-memory OLAP is projected to create opportunities for small players and during the forecast period. Leading players, such as IBM Corporation, have offer in-memory online analytical processing platforms. IBM Cognos has introduced TM1, an in-memory OLAP 64-bit architecture platform.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50949

The integrated segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the online analytical processing market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of organization size, the online analytical processing market can be segregated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the online analytical processing market can be categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, health care, and others.

Key players operating in the global online analytical processing market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Jedox AG, Pentaho Corporation (Mondrian), Apache Software Foundation (Apache Kylin), icCube Software llc, Hypercube Consulting PTE LTD, and DataBrewery (Cubes). These players focus on the application needs of buyers and strategically develop products. The market is fragmented and established companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to gain additional capabilities and market share.