Online Advertising Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025 Amazon Aol Baidu Facebook Google IAC Linkedin

Global Online Advertising Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025
Online advertising, also called online marketing or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.
It includes email marketing, search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing, many types of display advertising (including web banner advertising), and mobile advertising. Like other advertising media, online advertising frequently involves both a publisher, who integrates advertisements into its online content, and an advertiser, who provides the advertisements to be displayed on the publisher’s content.
In 2018, the global Online Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Aol
Baidu
Facebook
Google
IAC
Linkedin
Microsoft
Twitter
Yahoo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search Engine Marketing
Display Advertising
Classified
Mobile
Digital Video
Lead Generation
Rich Media
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
BFSI
CPG
Education
Healthcare
Industrial
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES)
Transport and Tourism
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Advertising are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
