Ongoing Study Traces the Expansion of Totarol Market During 2018-2026

Totarol is the one of the most potent anti-oxidant which is three times stronger than vitamin E. Due to its high potency as anti-oxidant it can replace commonly used anti-oxidants such as vitamin E, Vitamin A, vitamin C, rosemary extract and others. The demand for totarol is increasing in food and nutraceutical industry also owing to its anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties. In the global totarol market, New Zealand holds the major share in the production of the totarol, which is distributed unevenly, mainly to the North American and European countries.

The increasing use of cosmetic products and rising demand for organic and natural ingredients is the major factor to drive the totarol market. Totarol is extracted from the totara tree, and have high anti-microbial and anti-oxidant properties. High anti-oxidative property and multiple benefits of totarol are attracting the manufacturers from the different sector for its application in their products. In the global anti-oxidant market, the totarol market is growing at high growth rate owing to its wide application and high anti-oxidative property than other products in its segment.

Increasing Demand as Anti-oxidant and Anti-microbial in Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industry

Antioxidants are the compounds, which are responsible to inhibit the damaging activity of reactive oxygen species and reactive nitrogen species, and various other free radicals, which possess the damaging effect on living cells. In the global anti-oxidant market, the demand for totarol is increasing at a robust growth rate in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry and also in the food industry. In the food and beverage industry, the demand for totarol is increasing as anti-oxidant, which prevent the oxidative damage of food ingredients in processed food products. In addition, totarol also have antimicrobial activity, which can prevent spoilage of food by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. Totarol is gaining its application in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. In the pharmaceutical industries, totarol is used as a substitute for less potent anti-oxidant, which are mainly used in the treatment of other diseases. On the other hand, the totarol application is peculiarly increasing in the cosmetic industry. Totarol is used in body creams and lotions. Totarol is mostly used in skin care products, which impart its anti-oxidant property and prevent the aging of the skin. On the basis of above-mentioned factors, it can be expected that the totarol market will grow and give high returns over the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Increased demand for cosmetic products with anti-oxidant property is one of the major factors to raise the demand for totarol. Totarol has also gained its application in nutraceuticals as a potent anti-oxidant, which can enhance the value and efficacy of the nutraceutical products. Totarol is also gaining attention in pharmaceutical industries as a substitute for other anti-oxidants mainly used in the treatment of celiac disease and other medical problems. Apart from all the mentioned factors above, increasing awareness about totarol among consumers and manufacturers will also contribute to the growth of the totarol market in the coming future.

Totarol Market: Regional Outlook:-

APAC being the highest producer of totarol and also companies like New Zealand Limited ALB Technology Limited, Mende Biotech Ltd, Shaanxi Huatai Bio-fine Chemical Co., Ltd are situated there it can be anticipated that the demand of totarol will increase in the coming future. The totarol market is also flourishing in North America and Europe owing to global players of many sectors are situated there. Many key players in this region are seeking to bring totarol in their product line to add more value to their product.

