Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Analysis with a CAGR of 24.9% during 2018-2025: QY Research, Inc.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA, Oncolys BioPharma, Targovax, PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Genelux Corporation, Vyriad, TILT Biotherapeutics, Cold Genesys

In 2017, the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market size was 2 million US$ and it is expected to reach 14 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.9% during 2018-2025.

Oncolytic Virus Therapy is an exciting, increasingly recognized discipline in cancer research. Although the connection between viruses and cancer regression was recognized in the early 20th century, it wasn’t until the recent development of advanced genetic engineering techniques that true progress has been made using virotherapy to attack and destroy cancer cells. Today, researchers can modify existing viruses to create new oncolytic viruses that are less susceptible to immune suppression while more specifically targeting particular classes of cancer cells. Additionally, these modified oncolytic viruses can be adapted to insert and express cancer-suppressing genes and diagnostic proteins.

The application of oncolytic virus therapy includes melanoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and others, and the proportion of R&D Investment for melanoma in 2017 is about 34%.

Market competition is intense. Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA are the leading developers in the industry; with high investment in research marketing and they will monopoly position in the industry.

Key Segment by Type : HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses, Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses, Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses, Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses, Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

Key Segment by Application : Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer , Others

