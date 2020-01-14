 Press Release
Healthcare

Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

January 14, 2020
5 Min Read

Global Oncology Biosimilars Market: Snapshot

The global oncology biosimilars market is predicted to benefit immensely with the rising demand for affordable therapies for cancer. This is because cancer is presently the costliest health affair in terms of both diagnosis and treatment. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are hard-focused on developing biosimilars and generic medicines to combat cancer at all stages and also for the treatment of the disease.

Oncology biosimilars are similar versions of oncology biologics that are manufactured by different companies and have been officially approved for cancer treatment. Biosimilars are cost-effective molecules with the same efficacy and potency as the original reference biologic. The relatively easy manufacturing of biosimilars and the license to manufacture biosimilars after the expiration of original reference biologic is acting in favor of the global oncology biosimilars market.

On the down side, complex infrastructure needed for the development of biosimilars and lengthy process for the approval of biosimilars is providing headwinds to the market’s growth.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14696

A report by Transparency Market Research estimates the global oncology biosimilars market to expand at an outstanding 27.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, for the market to become worth US$17,478.2 mn by the end of 2025 considerably up from its evaluated worth ofUS$2,100 mn in 2016.

G-CSF Drug Class Segment Gains from Patent Expiration of Original Biologics

The report studies the global oncology biosimilars market based on a few parameters. The segments into which the oncology biosimilars market is divided depending upon drug class are G-CSF, monoclonal antibody, and hematopoietic agents. In 2016, the G-CSF segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, and the segment is expected to lead until the end of 2025. The G-CSF drug class segment is leading mainly because of a robust pipeline of oncology biosimilars of key players in the market. Moreover, patent expirations of reference biologics is contributing to the growth of G-CSF drug class segment.

Based on disease indication the market has been segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia, and others. Blood cancer segment has been further sub-segmented into leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Of them, neutropenia led the market in 2016. Going forward too, neutropenia segment is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The strong growth of this segment is attributed to patent expiration of blockbuster oncology biologics and efforts from several governments to make affordable medicines accessible to patients. Also, the growth of neutropenia segment is driven by approvals received by numerous manufacturers in Europe to manufacture filgrastim and Peg-Filgrastim. The blood cancer segment is predicted to display a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to a large number of pipeline of biosimilars, and the rising adoption of biosimilars among physicians and patients.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14696

On the basis of distribution channel, the segments into which the global oncology biosimilars market has been segmented in this report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Vis-à-vis revenue, hospital pharmacy led the market in 2016, and the segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

Efforts of Players to Enter into Strategic Alliances Benefit Asia Pacific Market

Geography-wise, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are key segments that divide the global oncology biosimilars market. Asia Pacific held a significant share of the oncology biosimilars market in 2016. This is mainly because of low cost of biosimilars as compared to original reference biologics and availability of cost effective and safe cancer medications via retail stores in this region. In addition, focus of leading players in the region to enter to strategic alliances for expanding outreach is also benefitting the Asia Pacific oncology biosimilars market.

Leading companies in the global oncology biosimilars market that are profiled in this report are Celltrion Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and BIOCAD.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Tags

Posts

Synthetic Leather Market
Chemicals Materials

Synthetic Leather Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023ASIA PACIFIC POISED TO BE A LUCRATIVE REGION IN THE GLOBAL SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET ON ACCOUNT OF INCREASING DEMAND FROM FOOTWEAR MAKING INDUSTRY. Global synthetic leather market by type (polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and bio-based), by end use (footwear, furniture & upholstery, automotive, clothing, accessories, sports, electronics, and others) and by region till 2023; Market Overview: Synthetic or artificial leather, also known as bicast leather is a fabric made of artificial materials such as polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and other bio-based materials, which are processed, dried and heated to resemble real leather. The synthetic leather is used as a substitute for real leather in diverse end uses including, clothing, footwear, upholstery, furniture and fabric, among others. It is majorly used in applications where a leather-like finish and appearance is required but the real leather is cost intensive, unsuitable and prohibitive due to ethical reasons. Artificial leather consists of a cloth base which is coated with a synthetic resin so that it resembles animal hide on the surface. The product is marketed under many names, such as “leatherette”, “faux leather”, “vegan leather”, “PU leather” and “pleather”. This type of leather-like material is one of the most durable materials on the market. The material comes with no seams which prevents the water to seep inside and cause damage to the material. Synthetic leather exhibit some important properties which makes it preferable and advantageous over real leather. It includes, easy to wash, moisture resistance, greater durability and the most importantly cost effectiveness. The major end users of synthetic leather includes, footwear, furniture & upholstery, automotive, clothing, and accessories, among others. Synthetic Leather Key Players Profiles: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Mayur Uniquoters Limited, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, KURARAY CO., LTD., SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd. (India), FILWEL CO.,LTD., Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd., and TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., among others. Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4403 Industry/ Innovation/ Related News: July 2017- Anli Group announced to construct a polyurethane leather plant in Binh Duong province, Vietnam. The plant will have a production capacity of 12 million meter/year polyurethane with two dry and two wet production lines. With this expansion the company will be able to strengthen its position among global polyurethane manufacturers. March 2017- Toray Industries announced to spend USD 276.87 Million for the expansion of its synthetic leather output in Italy. This expansion will help Toray Industries to meet the growing demand for synthetic leather. April 2016- Teijin Cordley limited a subsidiary of Teijin’s Group announced to launch a new high grade synthetic leather named as Maestley. The company expanded its series of Maestley products by adoption of natural leather processing procedures. With this product launch the company extend its product portfolio and strengthen its position among major operating players in this market. July 2015- Flokser Group, one of the leading manufacturer of leather and fabric developed artificial leather fabric using bio based materials delivered by BioAmber Inc. and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. Flosker launched its synthetic leather fabric under its SERTEX brand. This product launch will help company to meet the increasing need of synthetic leather in the market. Segmentation The global synthetic leather market is segmented on the basis of product, end use, and region Based on type the market is divided into polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and bio-based. On the basis of end use the global synthetic leather market is segmented into footwear, furniture & upholstery, automotive, clothing, accessories, and sports, among others. Regionally, there five major regions in which the market is divided. It includes, Asia Pacific, Europe North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Full report on Synthetic Leather Market report spread across 140 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/synthetic-leather-market-4403 Geographical Outlook Geographically, there are five key regions in which the global synthetic leather market is spanned across. It includes Asia Pacific, Europe North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest market owing to the growth of footwear, automotive and construction industry. India, Japan and China are the leading markets in this region on account of an increasing investment in major end uses of synthetic leather. Europe is following Asia Pacific in terms of market size in the global synthetic leather market. Major contributors to the regional market of Asia Pacific are U.K, France, Germany and Italy. Aerospace and automotive industries in Europe are the major consumers of synthetic leather along with the growing use in footwear and accessories segment in this region which, in turn, is driving the growth of regional market. North America is a substantial region in the global synthetic leather market, which is closely following Europe. U.S. is the largest market in this region owing to the presence of well-established end use industries such as automotive, aerospace along with sports industry. In U.S. there is a constant rise in the reconstruction and household revamping activities intended to manufactures sustainable and attractive homes. This is expected to favor market of synthetic leather in this region. Latin America is witnessing a steady growth of end use industries in countries namely Brazil and Argentina. The pacifying economic and political scenario in the region would push the growth in regional market forward. In coming years the opportunities for the Middle East & Africa may join the stream with the leading regions due to emerging end use industries namely building & construction and sports, which would help propel the growth of the regional market. Intended Audience Synthetic leather Manufacturers Traders and distributors of synthetic leather Research and development institutes Potential investors Raw material suppliers Nationalized laboratory

January 14, 2020