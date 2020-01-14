Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

Global Oncology Biosimilars Market: Snapshot

The global oncology biosimilars market is predicted to benefit immensely with the rising demand for affordable therapies for cancer. This is because cancer is presently the costliest health affair in terms of both diagnosis and treatment. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are hard-focused on developing biosimilars and generic medicines to combat cancer at all stages and also for the treatment of the disease.

Oncology biosimilars are similar versions of oncology biologics that are manufactured by different companies and have been officially approved for cancer treatment. Biosimilars are cost-effective molecules with the same efficacy and potency as the original reference biologic. The relatively easy manufacturing of biosimilars and the license to manufacture biosimilars after the expiration of original reference biologic is acting in favor of the global oncology biosimilars market.

On the down side, complex infrastructure needed for the development of biosimilars and lengthy process for the approval of biosimilars is providing headwinds to the market’s growth.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14696

A report by Transparency Market Research estimates the global oncology biosimilars market to expand at an outstanding 27.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, for the market to become worth US$17,478.2 mn by the end of 2025 considerably up from its evaluated worth ofUS$2,100 mn in 2016.

G-CSF Drug Class Segment Gains from Patent Expiration of Original Biologics

The report studies the global oncology biosimilars market based on a few parameters. The segments into which the oncology biosimilars market is divided depending upon drug class are G-CSF, monoclonal antibody, and hematopoietic agents. In 2016, the G-CSF segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, and the segment is expected to lead until the end of 2025. The G-CSF drug class segment is leading mainly because of a robust pipeline of oncology biosimilars of key players in the market. Moreover, patent expirations of reference biologics is contributing to the growth of G-CSF drug class segment.

Based on disease indication the market has been segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia, and others. Blood cancer segment has been further sub-segmented into leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Of them, neutropenia led the market in 2016. Going forward too, neutropenia segment is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The strong growth of this segment is attributed to patent expiration of blockbuster oncology biologics and efforts from several governments to make affordable medicines accessible to patients. Also, the growth of neutropenia segment is driven by approvals received by numerous manufacturers in Europe to manufacture filgrastim and Peg-Filgrastim. The blood cancer segment is predicted to display a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to a large number of pipeline of biosimilars, and the rising adoption of biosimilars among physicians and patients.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14696

On the basis of distribution channel, the segments into which the global oncology biosimilars market has been segmented in this report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Vis-à-vis revenue, hospital pharmacy led the market in 2016, and the segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

Efforts of Players to Enter into Strategic Alliances Benefit Asia Pacific Market

Geography-wise, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are key segments that divide the global oncology biosimilars market. Asia Pacific held a significant share of the oncology biosimilars market in 2016. This is mainly because of low cost of biosimilars as compared to original reference biologics and availability of cost effective and safe cancer medications via retail stores in this region. In addition, focus of leading players in the region to enter to strategic alliances for expanding outreach is also benefitting the Asia Pacific oncology biosimilars market.

Leading companies in the global oncology biosimilars market that are profiled in this report are Celltrion Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and BIOCAD.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com