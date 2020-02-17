On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market Innovative Technology Growth, Strategies and Trend 2019

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players that renders the vendor landscape highly competitive, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its recent reports. Some of the leading companies are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Pak International S.A. A

As per the report by TMR, the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market’s valuation of US$743 mn in 2016 will reach US$1.1 bn by 2025.

Flexible Packaging Displays High demand Globally

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market has been segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging based on packaging type. Flexible packaging is the dominating segment due to the convenience associated with light weight packaging. It is expected to remain in the lead in the foreseeable future too.

Europe stands as the leading regional market for on-the-go breakfast packaging, however, Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market has been witnessing robust growth on account of several factors, which includes changing lifestyle of people, with more consumers preferring on-the-go food. Growing number of nuclear family set-ups in urban areas with both the partners working does not leave adequate time for home cooking on a regular basis. This is fuelling the demand for packaging for on-the-go foods.

Increasing Purchasing Power in Developing Countries Bodes Well

Another factor catalyzing growth of the on-the-go breakfast packaging market is the rising trend of large number of single persons moving out of home for work reasons. Due to time crunch they do not get much time to prepare first meal of the day, which is fuelling the demand for prepared breakfast options and indirectly benefitting the on-the-go breakfast packaging over the forecast period.