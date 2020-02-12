On-Demand Home Services Market Research 2019: Global Industry Size, Key Players, Share, Trends, Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2023

Global On-Demand Home Services Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of On-Demand Home Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. On-Demand Home Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

On-demand service is a prime facility and feature of cloud computing services, which allow users to provision raw cloud resources at run time, when and where needed.

Busy lifestyles, strong economic backgrounds, rise in consumerism, and relatively better incomes are the factors that enable the growth of on-demand beauty space. Within a short span, the on-demand beauty service segment had significant adoption. However, the segment is also gearing toward market consolidation. During the forecast period, while a couple of on-demand beauty start-ups will arise as leaders and a few players will get consolidated, the remaining may be subjected to a shutdown.

The On-Demand Home Services Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Offline

Online

Segmentation by application:

Home Care and Design

Repair and Maintenance

Packers and Movers

Home Tutors & Health

Wellness and Beauty

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Handy

Hello Alfred

Helpling

YourMechanic

Zaarly

Airtasker

AskForTask

Laurel & Wolf

MyClean

Paintzen

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global On-Demand Home Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of On-Demand Home Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global On-Demand Home Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the On-Demand Home Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of On-Demand Home Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

