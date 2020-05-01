Omega-3 PUFA Market Key Highlights and Future Opportunities 2024 – Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris, Auqi, Kinomega, SkunyXinzhou, Anti-Cancer, Sinomega and Others

Omega-3 PUFA, also called ?-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are ?-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can’t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

Omega-3 PUFA mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil, linseed oil and algae oil. Currently, there are also reports that omega-3 PUFA can obtained from rapeseed oil.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/73621/

In the coming few years, global production of omega-3 PUFA will continue to increase. In 2021, global production may be 165494 MT while capacity may rise to 195292 MT. This industry has an great potential. This is the end of Omega-3 PUFA report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Omega-3 PUFA market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19200 million by 2024, from US$ 12300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Omega-3 PUFA business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Omega-3 PUFA Market Players

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

Marine Ingredients

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/73621/

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Omega-3 PUFA consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Omega-3 PUFA market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Omega-3 PUFA manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Omega-3 PUFA with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Omega-3 PUFA submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Omega-3 PUFA value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fish oil type

Linseed oil type

Algae oil type

Other type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dietary supplements

Functional F&B

Pharmaceuticals

Infant formula

Others field

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/73621/global-omega-3-pufa-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]