Omega 3 Market Size Worth $ 4,262.5 Million By 2026

A significant increase in awareness regarding a healthy diet, changing lifestyles, and health benefits offered by Omega 3 drive the growth of this market. Other driving factors include growing inclination towards use of natural and organic products, and increasing use of Omega 3 in functional food and pharmaceutical. Increasing demand from developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

There has been a growing awareness regarding health benefits offered by Omega 3 among consumers. Omega 3 assists in body functions such as muscle activity, brain development and functioning, blood clotting, digestion, fertility, and cell division and growth, which has increased its adoption. Use of EPA also helps in controlling anxiety, depression and other related health problems.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for Omega 3 market. Factors such as increase in per capita income, changes in consumer behavior, and increased awareness regarding health and nutrition are expected to accelerate the adoption of Omega 3 in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increasing geriatric population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The increasing demand of Omega 3 in the region is owing to high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of Omega 3, and growing health concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and rising demand of Omega 3 for infant formula, animal feed, and pharmaceutical.

