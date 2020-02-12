Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Is Booming Worldwide | Agilent Technologies, ATDBio , Bio-Synthesis, Bio Automation, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Eurofins Genomics and Others.

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to reach US$ 2.46 Billion by 2022 from US$ 1.47 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

“Synthesized oligonucleotides are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on Product, the market is segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The increasing number of applications of synthesized oligonucleotides in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics is a key market driver in this segment.

“The research segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017.”

Based on Application, the market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The research segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2017. The market growth for research applications is mainly driven by the developments in the fields of gene synthesis and NGS. Oligos are widely used in technologies such as PCR, qPCR, gene synthesis, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), microarray, hybridization, DNA sequencing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

“Academic research institutes are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on End User, the market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The academic research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the increasing funding pouring into institutes to conduct research, the demand for oligonucleotides is bound to increase.

“APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing availability of synthesized oligos, along with an increase in R&D funding and activities in the APAC region.

Most Popular Companies in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market include are Agilent Technologies (US), ATDBio (UK), Bio-Synthesis (US), Bio Automation (US), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Eurofins Genomics (Germany), Eurogentec (Belgium), GeneDesign (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), GenScript (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (US), Nitto Denko Avecia (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), TriLink Biotechnologies (US), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Sigma-Aldrich) (US) (part of Merck KGAA (Germany).