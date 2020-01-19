Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Growth & Forecast by 2019-2025 | Agilent, Eurogentec S.A, Sigmaaldrich

QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

The global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market is valued at 830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2025.

The global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

Oligo pools, which are high diversity collections of oligonucleotides, are utilized to generate CRISPR guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries for cloning into expression vectors. Accuracy and uniformity of oligo synthesis are critical to ensure specificity of targeting and oligo representation.

This report studies the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library market, the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is the array of the Oligonucleotide. They are used for gene chips, electrophoresis and so on.

In the last several years, global market of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library developed rapidly. In 2016, global revenue of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is nearly 748.81 M USD. And the global growth rate is about 9.4% from 2012 to 2016.

The classification of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library includes DNA Oligos, RNA Oligos, and the revenue proportion of DNA Oligos Revenue in 2016 is about 67.50%, and the growth is stable in past five years. The market for RNA Oligos is about 32.5%.

Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is widely used for Target Capture, CRISPR/Cas9 Designs, Gene Synthesis, Library Preparation and other. The most proportion of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library used to Gene Synthesis, and the revenue in 2016 is 268.88 M USD. The market share of CRISPR/Cas9 Designs is about 33%

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent

Eurogentec S.A

Sigmaaldrich

Illumnia

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Roche NimbleGe

Integrated DNA Technologies

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

General Biosystems

MYcroarray

Twist Bioscience

CustomArray

LC Sciences

Creative Biogene

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

12K Different Oligo per Pools

90K Different Oligo per Pools

Other

Segment by Application

Target Capture

CRISPR/Cas9 Designs

Gene Synthesis

Library Preparation

Other

