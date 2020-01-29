Oleo Chemicals Market by 2025 Focusing on Top Key Players BASF, Procter & Gamble, Evonik, Musim Mas Group, Emery Oleochemicals, KLK OLEO, Kao Corporation

Global Oleo Chemicals Market, By Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Glycerine, Others), Derivatives (Surfactants, Esters, Amines, Agrochemicals, Bio Lubricants, Bio-Polyols, Others), Sector (Soaps & Toiletry, Automotive Components, Detergents, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Polymers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Oleo Chemicals Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Increasing use of oleo chemicals in soaps, detergents, food and beverages industries and increase in demand from end-use costumers driving the market. On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw materials and un-availability of the raw material is hampering the growth of market.
The key market players for global oleo chemicals market are listed below:
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- Emery Oleo chemicals
- KLK OLEO
- Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Procter & Gamble
- Godrej
- Alnor Oil Company
- BASF SE
- Berg + Schmidt
- Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co. KG
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Evonik Industries AG
- IOI Corporation Berhad
- Kao Corporation
- VVF LTD
The market is further segmented into:
- Type
- Derivative
- Sector
Based on type:
- Fatty Acids
- Fatty Alcohols
- Glycerin
- Others
Based on sector:
- Soaps & Toiletry
- Automotive Components
- Detergents
- Food & Beverages
- Manufacturing
- Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
- Polymers
- Others
Based on Derivatives:
- Surfactants
- Esters
- Amines
- Agrochemicals
- Bio Lubricants
- Bio-Polyols
- Others
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oleo chemicals market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6 GLOBAL OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET, BY TYPE
7 GLOBAL OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET, BY SECTOR
8 GLOBAL OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET, BY DERIVATIVES
9 GLOBAL OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
10 GLOBAL OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
11 COMPANY PROFILE
11.1 WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
11.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.1.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.1.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
11.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.2 EMERY OLEO CHEMICALS
11.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.2.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.2.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.2.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
11.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.3 KLK OLEO
11.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.3.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.3.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.3.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
11.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.4 MUSIM MAS HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.
11.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.4.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.4.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.4.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
11.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.5 PROCTER & GAMBLE
11.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.5.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.5.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
11.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.6 GODREJ
11.6.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.6.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.6.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.6.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
11.6.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.6.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.7 ALNOR OIL COMPANY
11.7.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.7.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.8 BASF SE
11.8.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.8.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.8.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.9 BERG + SCHMIDT GMBH & CO. KG
11.9.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.9.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.10 CREMER OLEO GMBH & CO. KG
11.10.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.10.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.10.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.10.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.10.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.11 ECOGREEN OLEOCHEMICALS
11.11.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.11.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.12 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
11.12.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.12.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.12.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.12.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.12.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.13 IOI CORPORATION BERHAD
11.13.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.13.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.13.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.14 KAO CORPORATION
11.14.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.14.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.14.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.14.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
11.15 VVF LTD
11.15.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.15.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
11.15.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
11.15.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.15.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
