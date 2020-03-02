OLED Material Global Industry Analysis and Opportunities, Technology and Forecast to 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global OLED Material Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 115 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the OLED Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

OLEDs are used for two broad applications, namely lighting and displays, which work with the same principle. An OLED panel consists of organic material packed between conductor films, which produce light when electricity is passed through the films. LCD display is a prime substitute for OLEDs in displays. LCD display needs a backlight and filters to emit light, whereas OLED displays does not need these components. Also, OLED lightings are expected to be more power efficient than LEDs. OLED materials can be classified as small-molecule-based light emitting diode and polymer light emitting diodes.

The worldwide market for OLED Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Merck

Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronics Materials

Sumitomo Chemical

Universal Display

Doosan

Dow

DUKSAN Hi-Metal

Hodagaya Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Konica Minolta

LG Chem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HTL/BTL/HBL

HIL

Encapsulation

EML

Substrate

Anode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobiles

Electronic Products

Aviations

Others

