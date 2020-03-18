OLED Market (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) Worth USD 27.36 Billion By 2026, Growing 13.98% CAGR According to Search4Research

Global OLED Market was USD 14.11 Billion in 2018 and is projected is to exhibit 13.98% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 27.36 Billion by 2026. The display industry has grown swiftly in recent years, powered by rapid development of television and smartphone makers. During this time, Korea has maintained its position as the largest display manufacturer of OLED displays in the world. Korean panel companies have replaced their main LCD products with OLEDs, and are planning to focus their investments on related technology.

Get Request Sample Copy at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/113587/

OLED products are expected to drive growth in the entire industry due to the soaring demand for OLED screens for smartphones. The share of LCDs in the display market is expected to continue to decline. Currently, most OLED displays are used as smartphone and TV screens, but the market is expected to expand greatly as technology evolves to enable the production of flexible and transparent OLED displays.

Many companies are introducing autonomous vehicles in the market. Hence, the importance of ambiance lighting will play a major role in providing opportunities for OLED market. As of now, OLEDs are mainly used for the rear lights of cars. Audi and BMW are a few companies which have used OLED lights in some of their newly launched car models. Other applications where OLEDs can be used in cars are dashboards and digital rear-view internal mirrors.

Inquire Before Buying at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/113587/

Asia Pacific region holds the highest market of total market share in 2018. The Asian display industry has grown swiftly in recent years, powered by rapid development of television and smartphone manufacturers. During this time, South Korea has maintained its position as the largest manufacturer of OLED displays in the world with the highest market share in 2018. Most of the top Korean panel manufacturers have replaced their main LCD products with OLEDs, and are planning to focus their investments on this technology.

The global OLED Market is segmented into Product Types, Application, and by Region. On the basis of the product types the market is further bifurcated into AMOLED, PMOLED, Transparent & Flexible OLEDs. By Application Type, the market is classified into Commercial, Automotive, Sports & Entertainment, Residential. Based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The players associated with the global OLED Market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram GmbH, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co.

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/113587/oled-market

About Us:

Search4Research is a premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services. Our research and consulting services help businesses around the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly evolving marketplace. We continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of end industries to ensure our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers. Our goal is to empower global businesses with accurate, actionable insights which would help them to strategize, plan ahead, and ultimately succeed in their endeavors.

Contact Us:

Search4Research

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.search4research.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/search4research