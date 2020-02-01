Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user, Market Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals.

Commonly used stimulation techniques are 1) acidizing and 2) fracturing. Oil and natural gas stimulation differs– natural gas wells require stimulation roughly twice as often as oil wells.

From 2012 to 2014, North American shale gas production showed a sharp rise, which led to a substantial increase in oilfield chemical company’s revenue. From 2014-2016, almost all of the oilfield chemical company’s revenues have experienced various degrees of decline due to weak demand of shale gas. Hydraulic fracturing continues globally, but primarily in North America. While hydraulic fracking grew during 201114, with lowered crude oil pricing, it is showed that consumption declined by 36% in 2015. In 2017, the global oilfield chemical industry began to pick up.

