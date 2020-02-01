Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user, Market Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals.
Commonly used stimulation techniques are 1) acidizing and 2) fracturing. Oil and natural gas stimulation differs– natural gas wells require stimulation roughly twice as often as oil wells.
From 2012 to 2014, North American shale gas production showed a sharp rise, which led to a substantial increase in oilfield chemical company’s revenue. From 2014-2016, almost all of the oilfield chemical company’s revenues have experienced various degrees of decline due to weak demand of shale gas. Hydraulic fracturing continues globally, but primarily in North America. While hydraulic fracking grew during 201114, with lowered crude oil pricing, it is showed that consumption declined by 36% in 2015. In 2017, the global oilfield chemical industry began to pick up.
This report researches the worldwide Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Dow
Nalco Champion
BASF
Baker Hughes
Chevron Phillips
Clariant
Lubrizol
Flotek Industries
Borregaard LignoTech
Innospec
Calumet
Ashland
TETRA Technologies
Kemira
CNPC
CNOOC
Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type
Clear brine fluids
Shale inhibitors
Lubricants
Non-emulsifiers
H2S scavengers
Defoamers
Surfactants
Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application
Oil and Gas
Shale Gas
Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
