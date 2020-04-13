Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects By 2025

Oilfield is a region with abundance of crude oil. Specialized machinery is required to perform extraction of crude oil by drilling a well into the subsurface. Various equipment are used to complete the task of drilling an oil well. These equipment are used for specific operations. A wide range of oilfield equipment is available in the market.

Upstream oil & gas operations such as drilling, cementing, well completion, well logging, and well intervention require various set of equipment. Operating companies carry out drilling and production operations. On the other hand, service companies provide necessary services to operating companies. These services include technical manpower, consultancy, and oilfield equipment. Purchasing oilfield equipment can prove to be capital intensive for an operating company. Managing the handling part while shifting from one oilfield location to other can also be time consuming and expensive proposition. Thus, most operating oil companies prefer to hire the oilfield equipment on rent. After the completion of the desired job, the set of equipment can be returned to the owner company.

Oilfield equipment can be broadly categorized into drilling equipment, pressure and flow control equipment, pumps & valves, and other equipment. Drilling equipment include drilling rigs, drill pipe and other tubes, drill bits, downhole drilling equipment, wireline tools, and stimulation tools. Pressure and flow control equipment comprise Blowout Preventers (BOP), valves and choke manifold, and others. Pumps & valves equipment include artificial lift systems and mud pumps. Other equipment are well intervention equipment, well completion equipment, fishing equipment, and geophysical or well logging equipment.

Increase in demand for fossil fuels is the major driver of the oilfield equipment rental market. Products obtained from refining of crude oil such as gasoline, diesel, petrochemicals, and plastics are used in a wide range of applications. Oil exploration companies are shifting their focus toward unconventional reserves such as shale oil, CBM, oil sands, and heavy crude. This shift of focus is another driver of the oilfield equipment rental market, as unconventional reserves require specialized operations with specialized equipment.

Advancement of technology in oil & gas drilling operations such as horizontal drilling and directional drilling require special set of equipment such as whipstock, mud motor, UBHO equipment. This is augmenting the oilfield equipment rental market.

Prominent players operating in the oilfield equipment rental market are Schlumberger Limited, Tasman, Halliburton, Bois BV, B&B Oilfield Equipment, Weatherford, John Energy Ltd., Black Diamond Group, Great Plains Oilfield Rental, Stallion Oilfield Holdings, INC., and Precision Drilling Corporation.