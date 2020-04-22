Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025 Schlumberger Halliburton Superior Energy Services Oil States International

The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.

The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.

In 2018, the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Superior Energy Services

Oil States International

Technipfmc

Weatherford International

Parker Drilling

Patterson-UTI Energy

Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services

John Energy

Circle T Service & Rental

Ensign Energy Services

Bestway Oilfields

KIT Oil & Gas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drilling Equipment

Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Fishing Equipment

Other Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilfield Equipment Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

