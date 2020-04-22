Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025 Schlumberger Halliburton Superior Energy Services Oil States International

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.
The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.
Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=985770
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Superior Energy Services
Oil States International
Technipfmc
Weatherford International
Parker Drilling
Patterson-UTI Energy
Basic Energy Services
Key Energy Services
John Energy
Circle T Service & Rental
Ensign Energy Services
Bestway Oilfields
KIT Oil & Gas
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/985770/global-oilfield-equipment-rental-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drilling Equipment
Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
Fishing Equipment
Other Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilfield Equipment Rental are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com
Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |