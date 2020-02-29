Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Top Key Players: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, FMC Technologies, Parker Drilling Company, and Superior Energy Services,

According to Research for Industry, the “Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Research is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies and various market elements driving the popularity of oilfield equipment rental. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for oilfield equipment rental across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain the changing dynamics and future of the global oilfield equipment rental market.

The Oilfield Equipment Rental Market is estimated at $27,450 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $91,850 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2015 to 2022. The factors fueling the market include rising demand for power, advanced drilling techniques, increasing exploration and production activities. Hesitation in oil & gas industry and regional disparities are the factors limiting the market growth. The opportunity for the market growth lies in U.S. shale mining revolution and rapidly rising hydrocarbon market.

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Includes:

Basic Energy Services, Schlumberger, Ensign Energy Services, Halliburton, Oil States International, Superior Energy Services, Parker Drilling Company, Tasman Oil Tools, Weatherford, Fmc Technologies, Seventy Seven Energy and Key Energy Services

North America has the largest share in oilfield equipment market driven by large shale drilling activities in U.S. due to increasing demand for energy and prosperous conventional and unconventional drilling and oilfield service. Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to witness significant growth during forecast period. Drill pipes have the largest share in oilfield equipment market for drilling the large number of wells with huge depths. Pressure and flow controls are mostly rented consequently to drilling equipment. In pressure and flow controls, BOPs are expected to drive the market growth.

Equipments Covered:

Drilling Equipment, Fishing Equipment, Pressure & Flow Control Equipment and Other Equipments

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Drill Bits Type

6 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Application

7 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

