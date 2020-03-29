Oilfield Chemicals Market 2019-2025, by Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburation, Solvay S.A., Ecolab Inc., Newpark Resources Inc., BASF SE

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to reach USD 34 billion by 2025. Global Oilfield Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2420893

The Oilfield Chemicals Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Oilfield Chemicals market are growing demand for advanced drilling fluid and shift in inclination towards exploiting the unconventional hydrocarbon resources. The major restraining factor of global oilfield chemicals are crude oil price fluctuations and increase in environment concern which negatively impact the market in upcoming years. The oilfield chemical are the chemical components which are applied in oil and gas extraction operations. The oilfield chemicals facilitate to increase the extraction operations by the improving efficiency and productivity of oil drilling process and petroleum refining with the objective to achieve optimum performance with effective oil recovery.

The regional analysis of Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of huge onshore and offshore shale gas reserves in the region. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global oilfield chemicals market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increase in cementing, drilling and stimulation activities.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Baker Hughes

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Halliburation

• Solvay S.A.

• Ecolab Inc.

• Newpark Resources Inc.

• BASF SE

• Lubrizol Corporatin

• Akzonobel NV

• Albemarle Corp

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2420893

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Biocides

? Demulsifies

? Surfactants

? Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

? Polymers

? Gallants & Viscosifier

? Other

By Application:

? Drilling Fluids

? Cementing

? Well Stimulation

? Workover & Completion

? Enhanced Oil Recovery

? Production Chemicals

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-oilfield-chemicals-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]