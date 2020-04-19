Oil Well Cementing Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 6.3% By 2026

Increasing exploration and production from unconventional oil & gas reserves, rising count of matured wells, and increasing production from offshore reserves are expected to be the major driving factors for growth of oil well cement market over the forecast period.

There are several grades of these cement products, but majorly are categorized into ordinary, moderate sulfate resistant (MSR), and high sulfate resistant (HSR). On the basis of application, the global market is further segmented into onshore and offshore. Ordinary (Grade 0) also known as normal portland cement is one of the widely used type of portland cement which is the most common cement type for general use as a basic ingredient of non-specialty grout, mortar, stucco, and concrete.

Moderate sulfate resistant (MSR) also called type II cement is used where precaution against moderate sulphate attack is important. MSR usually generates less heat of hydration at a slower rate than cement Type I and thus, this cement is used in mass structures such as retaining walls, large piers, and heavy abutments.

MSR are preferred in hot water due to less heat generation. High sulfate resistant (HSR) type of cement is used when concrete is exposed to highly alkaline soil or water having high sulphate content. Such cement is used where soils or ground waters have a high sulfate content as HSR is not resistant to acids and/or other highly corrosive substances.

