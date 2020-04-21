Oil Sands Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Oil Sands Market”, it include and classifies the Global Oil Sands Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Oil sands, also known as tar sands or crude bitumen, or more technically bituminous sands, are a type of unconventional petroleum deposit. Oil sands are either loose sands or partially consolidated sandstone containing a naturally occurring mixture of sand, clay, and water, saturated with a dense and extremely viscous form of petroleum technically referred to as bitumen (or colloquially as tar due to its superficially similar appearance).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oil Sands market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Oil Sands value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Oil Sands Exploitation

Oil Sands Isolation

Segmentation by application:

Heavy Oil Refining

Asphalt Refining

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Suncor Energy

Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)

Cenovus Energy

ConocoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Shell

PetroChina

Athabasca Oil Corporation

MEG Energy

OSUM

Total

Sunshine Oilsands

CNOOC

BP

Marathon Oil

Devon Energy

Husky Energy

Chevron

PTTEP

Value Creation

Black Pearl Resources

Paramount Resources

Teck Resources Limited

Pengrowth Energy Corporation

Grizzly Oil Sands

KNOC

Japex

JX Nippon Oil and Gas

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oil Sands consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Oil Sands market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil Sands manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil Sands with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Oil Sands submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

