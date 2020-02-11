Oil & Gas Analytics Market By Software Used In Midstream Operations, By Software Used In Upstream Operations, By Software Used In Downstream Operations, By Geographic Scope And Forecast To 2026

What is Oil & Gas Analytics?

The oil and gas industry is facing depleting oil and gas reserves worldwide. Due to this these new challenges that are arising, technology is employed to address them. Factors such as the growing demand for fuel and the increasing competition two of the bigger challenges that are being faced today. The oil and gas analytics market relies heavily on the emerging technologies in the oil and gas. The use of analytics tools in the oil and gas industry lead to more efficient and effective operations for the oil and gas market overall.

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There is an increasing demand from oil and gas globally due to the progression of urbanization. This factor, along with the evolution of digital oilfields are boosting the growth of the global Oil & Gas Analytics market. Factors such as harsh climatic conditions and communication links are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, IBM, Northwest Analytics, Oracle, Sap Ag, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Teradata and Tibco Software. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Software Used In Upstream Operations

• Workforce Management Analytics

• Asset Performance Analytics

• Exploration and Drilling Analytics

• Production Planning and Forecasting Analytics

• Field Surveillance and Monitoring Analytics

• Equipment Maintenance Management Analytics

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Software Used In Midstream Operations

• Fleet Analytics

• Pipeline SCADA Analytics

• Storage Optimization Analytics

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Software Used In Downstream Operations

• Commodity Trading Analytics

• Refining Analytics

• Pricing Analytics

• Demand Forecasting Analytics

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World